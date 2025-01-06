Golden Globes 2025: Elton John Jokingly Refers To Brandi Carlile As Rihanna While Presenting Best Original Score Award

Elton John surely knows how to keep the audience entertained and well-informed about the speculations around his name. The legendary musician graced the Golden Globes stage this year as a presenter with Brandi Carlile for the Best Original Score-Motion Picture category.

For the unversed, during an interview with Good Morning America, the singer revealed losing vision in his right eye in July 2024, per People magazine’s article. He reportedly recalled that it occurred when he got an eye infection while he was on a summer vacation in the south of France.

The veteran artist shared, “It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything; I can’t watch anything,” adding that his other eye was “not that great,” and it has affected his ability to read lyrics or see films or shows.

During the Golden Globes, before announcing the winner, John addressed the audience by saying that there had been multiple stories circulating about his “regressive eyesight” and that he just desired to “reassure” everybody that it was not as bad as it appeared.

While gesturing to his co-host, Carlile, who was standing next to him, the Cold Heart vocalist joked, “So, I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host—Rihanna.”

After this, Carlile took it ahead and shared that a movie’s score is an “emotional landscape” that creates a “conversation with the audience through the music.” Then they announced who the winner was in this category.

The win was garnered by none other than Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers. Other contenders who were nominated were Clement Ducol, Camille (Emilia Perez), Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist), Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two), Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot) and Volker Bertelmann (Conclave).

