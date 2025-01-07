Golden Globes 2025: Glen Powell Is Excited To Meet His Look-Alike Contest Winner At Award Ceremony; Says ‘I Finally Have A Brother’

Glen Powell met with his look-alike contest winner, Maxwell Braunstein, at the Golden Globes 2025, where the actor marked his attendance alongside his mother. As the Twisters star met with his doppleganger, he excitedly went on to click a picture with Maxwell and revealed that he was happy to finally have a brother. Braunstein went on to win the competition on November 24, which was held in Texas.

Powell had been posing for the cameras on the red carpet when he locked eye with his look-alike. In quick moments, the actor ran towards him and the duo hugged each other while also having a brief interaction. In a video making the rounds on the internet, the Top Gun: Maverick star said, "Oh, look who's here!" before happily walking towards Braunstein.

As for the outfits, while Powell opted for a dapper black suit and chain, the doppelganger too showed up in a white shirt and a blue blazer. The latter also noted that the sunglasses of the duo too had been quite similar to each other.

Meanwhile, Powell’s mother, Cyndy Powell, who was reintroduced to the contest winner, greeted Braunstein at the event. It was the Anyone But You actor’s mom who had declared Maxwell to be the winner of the contest. As the trio conversed, Braunstein revealed to the Hit Man star, "Blessed that your mother thinks I'm anything like ya.”

Later in his interview with the media portal, Powell gushed about his look-alike and said, "What a great guy, so fun. He's part of the family now. I finally have a brother!"

Apart from Braunstein, Timothee Chalamet’s look-alike contest winner, Miles Mitchell also showed up at the Golden Globes and posed for a picture alongside Powell’s doppleganger. The duo also went on to hold up a sign that read, “I won a lookalike contest and now I’m at the Golden Globes."

On the work front, Glen Powell has had a fruitful past year. The actor appeared in two major films, Hit Man and Twisters. As for 2025, the movie star has a plate filled with projects, and the fans are looking forward to Powell hitting the screens again.

