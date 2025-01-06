Golden Globes 2025: Hacks Wins Big As It Bags Best Actress and Best Comedy Series; Deets Here
The comedy series Hacks made history at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards by winning Best Comedy Series for the second time and earning Jean Smart her second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy.
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday, celebrating outstanding achievements in television and film. The evening saw the comedy series Hacks making headlines by winning two major awards Best Comedy/Musical Series and Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical.
The Max original series Hacks reclaimed the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical Series, marking its second win in the category.
This achievement places Hacks in an exclusive group of shows that have reclaimed the award after a previous loss. It follows All in the Family as the only other series to achieve this milestone.
Competing against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, and The Gentlemen, Hacks emerged as a strong favorite. Its acclaimed third season secured the win over The Bear's polarizing third season, which was a significant factor in its triumph.
Jean Smart earned her second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks.
Expressing gratitude during her acceptance speech, Smart said, “I never thought I’d be so happy to be called a hack.” She thanked HBO Max, the show’s producers, and her co-star Hannah Einbinder, adding, “Without Ava, there would be no Deborah.”
With this win, Hacks joins a group of comedy series that have won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical Series multiple times, including The Golden Girls and Sex and the City. The show continues to receive critical acclaim and is currently filming its fourth season.
