Golden Globes 2025: 'I Am Who I Am': Emilia Perez Closes Of The Big Night With Best Picture For Musical/Comedy Win
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard's bold Netflix musical about identity and transformation, swept the 2025 Golden Globes with four major wins, including Best Picture For Musical or Comedy.
The 2025 Golden Globes saw Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez claim the award for Best Picture for Musical or Comedy. The Netflix crime musical follows a drug cartel member transitioning to live as a trans woman while trying to leave the cartel.
Premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the film sparked polarizing reactions. Critics praised its bold approach but were divided over its execution.
Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress, beating out her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez and Wicked’s Ariana Grande. Saldaña’s performance was celebrated as a highlight of the night.
Audiard, in his acceptance speech, said, “I don’t have sisters, so maybe this is why I made a film about sisterhood. If there were more sisters in the world, it might be a better place.”
Alongside Best Picture and Saldaña’s win, Emilia Pérez also took home Best Original Song and Best Film Not in the English Language.
These victories solidified the film’s place as an awards season frontrunner. The musical was already highly anticipated after its appearances at festivals like Cannes, Telluride, and Toronto.
Audiard revealed his operatic inspiration to IndieWire behind the film, which originally began as an opera concept. “The operatic way of thinking led to a certain stylization which is still in the DNA of the project,” he said. He credited music and dance for enhancing the emotional impact of the story.
