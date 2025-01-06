Golden Globes 2025: Jessica Gunning Wins Her First Golden Globe For Baby Reindeer; Says It 'Changed' Her Life

The 2025 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role went to Jessica Gunning for her unforgettable portrayal of a stalker in Baby Reindeer.

The actress received the award from Anthony Ramos and Kathy Bates, whose performance in Misery inspired her character in the aforementioned offering.

After accepting the statue, Gunning joked about nearly falling while coming on stage, saying if that had happened, the crowd would have seen “my golden Globes” instead.

Gunning went on to liken the feeling of winning the coveted accolade to receiving a hamster as a Christmas gift as a kid.

“This is an absolute honor,” Gunning said. “I honestly… there’s a video of me when I was a little over 8 years old. My mom and dad got me a hamster for Christmas, and they brought it out in this bin bag — in a cage, it wasn’t just in a bin bag. Happy Christmas! And I’ve got a very Yorkshire accent. I kept saying, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to me. I can’t believe this is happening to me.’”

The actress continued, “And I realized this morning that that has been a kind of soundtrack for the last year since Baby Reindeer came out. I cannot believe any of this is happening to me. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who let me come on this journey.”

Gunning proceeded to thank her agent and the ensemble of Baby Reindeer, saying the show has “changed my life in ways I can’t even explain."

"So thank you for everything," she added.

Gunning expressed that she can’t believe this is happening to her now, just like her 8-year-old self couldn’t believe she was getting a hamster as a Christmas present.

This was Gunning’s first-ever Golden Globe nomination, and her category was stacked with talents like Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear, Hanna Einbinder for Hacks, Dakota Fanning for Ripley, Allison Janney for The Diplomat, and Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country.

Gunning also received an Emmy for her role in September.

