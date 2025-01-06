Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Celebrates 'Most Contented Moment' Of Career; Reveals What Changed After Entering 'Golden Age' At 60

Jodie Foster believes she is in the “golden age” of her career after winning Best Female Actor in a limited or anthology series for True Detective: Night Country at the 2025 Golden Globes. On January 5, during the after-awards press junket, the actress revealed why she’s at the best place of her life.

“It is really, you pay attention as a golden age for people, right? Because something, at least for women, I think something happens,” Foster said about winning the award. The Oscar winner explained that a metaphorical “hormone” kicks in after reaching a certain age, increasing self-satisfaction and killing the need to compete.

She also included fellow Golen Globe winner Demi Moore, who earned her first-ever award for her performance in The Substance at the age of 62. Foster further expressed her excitement over what’s ahead of her life.

"I'm excited about what's left of my life and who I've become that I can bring to the table," she said. "So for me, this is the most contented moment in my career, and I never would've known that," the True Detective actress added.

Foster also spoke about being in the golden age during her acceptance speech. She recognized that the best part of being at her age during this time is the community of support from her industry mates. "Especially you, Sofía," she quipped, referring to fellow nominee Sofia Vergara.

The Silence of the Lambs actress also revealed that her son Charlie is entering the entertainment industry. She shares Charles 'Charlie' and Christopher Kit, 23, with ex-partner Cydney Bernard. In the speech, she advised her son not to feel pressured to wear her shoes.

"What you do, make sure you put the little foam things you put them in before you put on the shoes. So that's a good one," she quipped. The actress asked him to be himself, relax, and take time to make sense of it all.