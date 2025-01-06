Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Wins Best Actress in a Limited Series For True Detective; Gives Message to Her Family in Acceptance Speech

Jodie Foster dedicated her Golden Globe win to her sons and wife on Sunday, January 5.

The 62-year-old star was honored with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television award for her performance in True Detective: Night Country at the 82nd GG, hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Taking the stage, Foster began her acceptance speech by thanking the “beautiful Issa Lopez,” the “wonderfully talented showrunner and director” of the series. The actress expressed her gratitude to her for their friendship.

Next, Foster thanked all the cast and crew members of the celebrated thriller series, as well as the Icelanders and Indigenous people who shared their stories with her, which changed her life. Foster hoped those stories would change viewers’ lives as well.

Turning her attention to her loved ones, Foster continued, “More than anything, I want to thank my family because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son, who is starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work.”

“My boys, I love you so, and this, of course, is for you, and the love of my life, Alex, thank you forever,” she added.

For those unversed, Foster shares her children with former partner Cydney Bernard and is currently married to Alexandra Hedison, whom she hailed as the love of her life.

Foster bested Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer, Sofia Vergara for Griselda, Cristin Milioti for The Penguin, Kate Winslet for The Regime, and Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans to win the award

