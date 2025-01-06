Golden Globes 2025: Kieran Culkin Wins Best Supporting Actor For A Real Pain; Details Here

It’s rare for Kieran Culkin to be nominated for an award and lose. However, that wasn't the case at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, as the actor clinched the Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film prize for his performance in A Real Pain.

Culkin portrays Benji, a charismatic, wayward Jewish man on a Holocaust tour in Poland with his cousin in the film. The latter character is played by Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the film.

Culkin began his acceptance speech by shouting out fellow actor Mario Lopez, who started young in the industry. “My wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez,” the actor said, quipping, “Definitely feeling that! Whole speech is gone.”

This marked Culkin’s second consecutive Globe win, having taken home the prize last year for Best Actor in a TV Drama for the final season of Succession, where he beat his co-star Jeremy Strong, who was nominated this year alongside him for his performance in The Apprentice.

Culkin’s performance in A Real Pain, his first film role since 2021’s No Sudden Move, has propelled him to the forefront of this year’s Oscar race, with nominations from the Gotham Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards. He has already won Supporting Actor recognitions from the National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, among several other critic groups.

Advertisement

In his speech, Culkin praised Eisenberg and encouraged everyone in the Beverly Hilton Ballroom to jump at the chance to work with him, given his acting and directing prowess.

Besides Culkin and Strong, Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

ALSO READ: Golden Globe Awards 2025 Red Carpet: Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield & More Arrive In Style