Golden Globes 2025: Kristen Bell Exposes Hubby Dax Shepard's 'Priorities' As He's Caught Watching Football During Ceremony

Dax Shepard has set his priorities straight. Kristen Bell catches her husband watching football while being in attendance at the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday, January 5th.

The actress shared a video from the event where she first showed Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford presenting an award. Later, the Nobody Wants This star panned the camera towards her husband, who had been watching a game of sports.

Shepard donned a suit while he had his eyes stuck on the phone put between his legs on the chair. Alongside posting the video, the actress put up hashtags. The words read, “#priorities,” "#detroitlions,” and tagged The Armchair Expert co-host. Dax was seen hooked on an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Bell attended the award ceremony after delivering a critically acclaimed performance in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This. The actress portrayed the role of Joanne in the show alongside Adam Brody.

Moreover, The Good Place star received a nomination at the award ceremony for her role. The actress donned a golden strapless dress alongside dainty jewelry hailing from REZA. Her hair was thrown back in a slick-tied bun. Bell also showed off her engagement ring by flaunting a huge rock.

Previously, in a conversation with People Magazine, the actress opened up about her latest show. Bell shared, “I love that the characters are what, 38? And that it addresses everything from the perils of dating apps to what it actually means for people with different backgrounds and outlooks on life to bridge those differences in the name of love.” She further revealed, "It's a grown-up rom-com."

Meanwhile, the actress celebrated her husband, Shepard’s 50th birthday on January 2 by sharing a heartfelt post on her social media. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most affectionate 220-pound man that ever exsisted. I cannot imagine life without you," accompanied with green and pink hearts.

Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix.

