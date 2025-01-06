Golden Globes 2025: See Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Date Night in Photos
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a stylish appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes. From Jenner's vintage Versace dress to candid moments, here's everything to know about their big date night.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made headlines at this year’s Golden Globes, marking their first major public appearance together in months.
While Chalamet walked the red carpet alone, Jenner joined him inside the ceremony. Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic.
Kylie Jenner turned heads in a vintage chainmail dress from Versace’s spring 1999 collection. Vogue noted that Elizabeth Hurley famously wore the same dress in the ’90s.
Jenner was seen at Chalamet’s table, posing with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. Dakota Fanning also joined them at one point. A guest captured a moment of intimacy between Jenner and Chalamet, filming the couple kissing from afar.
This date night comes after months of relative quiet for the couple. Jenner recently told ELLE that she values keeping her personal life out of the spotlight.
“I think it’s important to keep things to yourself,” she said. “It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”
Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship has grown stronger over the past year. A source told PEOPLE that they celebrated Christmas early before Jenner spent the holiday with her family.
“It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids [Stormi and Aire],” the insider shared. “He’s part of the family now, though. Her kids know him as a ‘friend.’”
The source also noted that the relationship is 'great and very easy,' adding, “He’s super supportive of her priorities, and he works around her schedule a lot.”
