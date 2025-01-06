Golden Globes 2025: Shōgun Continues Its Big Night as the Show Wins Best Series and Best Television Female Actor

With the Golden Globes Awards slowly announcing its winners, Shōgun has proved its worth yet another time. The historical fiction series won the Best Drama Series 2025 along with several other awards at the highly acclaimed event.

Besides the series’s aforementioned win, its actress Anna Sawai, who plays the role of Toda Mariko, nabbed the Best Actress award at the ceremony that is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that these were not the only accolades that FX’s one of the most intriguing shows won on January 6, 2025. Hiroyuki Sanada was announced as the Best Lead Actor, while the Best Supporting Actor accolade was given to Tadanobu Asano at the award function.

Sawai was nominated in the Best Female Actor in a television series-drama category alongside Kathy Bates for Matlock, the House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, as well as Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The actress paved her path with Keira Knightley too being nominated in the same category of the Golden Globes Awards for her portrayal in Black Doves, along with Keri Russell being on the list for her role in The Diplomat.

In the Best television series/drama category, Shōgun was nominated alongside The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Slow Horses, the Netflix Korean hit series Squid Game, as well as Mr and Mrs Smith. It was its writer and producer, Justin Marks, who went on stage to collect the award.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hiroyuki Sanada became the winner of the Best Male Actor in a television series-drama category in which his name was seen among other great talents such as Donald Glover, who was nominated for Mr and Mrs Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal, and even Billy Bob Thornton for Landman.

For those who do not know, Shōgun is based on the story of an English navigator, William Adams, whose character in the series is portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis, with his name being changed to John Blackthorne.

The series explores Blackthorne’s experience in feudal Japan and also talks about his relationship with Sanada’s Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Hacks Wins Big As It Bags Best Actress and Best Comedy Series; Deets Here