Golden Globes 2025: Shogun Continues Its Successful Run As Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano Sweep Major Categories
Shōgun continues its successful run at award shows, with Hiroyuki Sanada winning Best Male Actor in a TV Drama and Tadanobu Asano taking Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series at the Golden Globes 2025.
Shōgun continues to wow viewers and, therefore, maintain its significance at any revered award show it enters. The same happened at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on January 5, when the popular TV series won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series for Tadanobu Asano and Best Male Actor in a TV Drama for Hiroyuki Sanada.
While Asano walked away with the prize, besting fellow nominees Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Diego Luna (La Maquina), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Sanada triumphed over contenders like Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal), and Billy Bob Thornton (Landman).
In his acceptance speech, Sanada urged young actors and creators to be themselves and never give up on their dreams.
Asano, meanwhile, was more humble than required while receiving his award. He began his acceptance speech by introducing himself as an “actor from Japan,” followed by his full name. The actor revealed he was attending the gala during a small break from shooting and would return to set the following day, though he kept the project he was working on under wraps.
“This is a very big present for me,” he excitedly told the crowd, who echoed his energy.
In 2024, Shōgun swept 18 awards at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmys. A second season for the historic drama was confirmed last year and is expected to begin filming in 2025.
