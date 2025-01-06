Golden Globes 2025: The Brutalist Takes Home the Best Motion Picture Drama; Director Reveals He Was Told Movie 'Wouldn't Work'

The Brutalist dominated Sunday's Golden Globes 2025, earning the Best Picture—Drama distinction in a cinematic sweep. One of the major wins earlier in the ceremony came when the Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama honor went to one of the cast members, Adrien Brody and the other major distinction went to Best Director, Brady Corbet, who won his first award for this monumental film.

Returning to the stage for the second time, Corbet said a word of appreciation and with some humor that he hadn't planned for back-to-back wins. He began, "I’m incredibly moved. I prepared one speech, not two."

Corbet mentioned the film's epic 3-hour-and-35-minute length was met with skepticism by studios. He said, "I was told that this film was un-distributable. I was told that no one would come out and see it. I was told it wouldn’t work."

He stressed how such a unique and culturally charged story would need utmost persistence to make it onto the screen, confirming that it had, despite being called impossible, even surprised its current doubters.

Corbet concluded with a powerful plea, saying, "Films don’t exist without the filmmakers. Please, let’s support them. No one was asking for a three-and-a-half-hour film about a mid-century furniture maker. But it works."

A24 released The Brutalist in the United States on December 20, 2024, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn.

