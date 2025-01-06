Golden Globes 2025: Top Most Emotional Moments That Hit the Audiences Right in the Feels

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards were filled with memorable moments, especially emotional speeches that touched the hearts of many. From heartfelt gratitude to moving personal messages, these moments showcased the powerful impact of the entertainment industry on the lives of its stars. Here are the top emotional moments from the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

1. Brady Corbet's tearful speech with his daughter Ada

Director Brady Corbet brought the audience to tears during his acceptance speech for Best Motion Picture – Drama. As Corbet thanked his wife Mona Fastvold, he also praised their daughter Ada, who was in the audience.

“You look so stunning in that dress of yours tonight that I’m thinking this fiasco that I’ve gotten us all into may have very well been worth it,” Corbet said with a smile. “I love you so much, Ada James.” His words were even more emotional when Ada joined him on stage as he accepted the award.

2. Zoe Saldaña's first Golden Globe win

Zoe Saldaña marked her first-ever Golden Globe win for her role in Emilia Pérez. The actress, known for her roles in Avatar and other blockbuster hits, delivered a heartfelt speech.

“This is a first time for me,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. She thanked her fellow cast members, family, and director Jaques Audiard. “I’m filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude,” Saldaña added.

Advertisement

“My family, my mom is here, my sister, my husband, and my sons, I love you, I love you, you guys are everything.” She ended by expressing her love for Audiard, “Thank you so much for trusting me to play Rita.”

3. Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe

Demi Moore was left speechless after winning her first Golden Globe in over 45 years of acting. She took home the award for Best Actress in a Film - Musical or Comedy for The Substance. Moore was visibly shocked. “I really wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

“I’m just in shock right now.” Reflecting on her career, Moore recalled a time when a producer once called her a 'popcorn actress.' She admitted that those words affected her, leading her to question whether she would ever be awarded recognition. “Maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do,” she said, before describing how The Substance arrived at a difficult moment in her life.

Advertisement

4. Karla Sofía Gascón’s powerful message for the trans community

Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first out transgender performer to be nominated in a top film acting category at the Golden Globes. As she and the Emilia Pérez team accepted the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Gascón delivered a powerful message.

“I chose these colors, the Buddhist colors, tonight because I have a message for you: The light always wins over darkness,” she said, referring to her yellow and orange gown.

“You can maybe put us in jail, you come beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our existence, our identity.” Her speech concluded with a message of hope: “Raise your voice and say, ‘I am who I am, not who you want.’”

5. Sebastian Stan calls for acceptance in disability

Sebastian Stan made an emotional plea for more inclusive storytelling in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. He won for his role in A Different Man, where he played a character with neurofibromatosis, a condition that affects both his appearance and his life.

Advertisement

Fighting back tears, Stan thanked his co-star Adam Pearson, who lives with the condition. “Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now,” Stan said.

“We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves to it. Encourage acceptance.” He dedicated the win to his family, saying, “This is for my mom who left Romania in search of a better life and gave me everything.”

6. Adrien Brody honors girlfriend Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody delivered an emotional speech as he accepted the Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture award for his role in The Brutalist. Brody thanked his girlfriend Georgina Chapman and his parents for their support.

“To my beautiful and amazing partner Georgina, your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be,” Brody said.

He continued, “I would not be standing here before you if it wasn’t for you.” The actor also credited his parents for their lifelong support. “Dad, you are the foundation of this family, and all the love I receive flows back to you,” Brody said.

7. Fernanda Torres pays tribute to her mother

Fernanda Torres was emotional as she accepted the Best Actress award in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in I’m Not Here. The Brazilian actress dedicated the win to her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who was the first and only Brazilian actress nominated for a Golden Globe in 1998.

Advertisement

“My god, I didn’t prepare anything because I was late already,” Torres said, appearing overwhelmed. “This is such an amazing year for female performances.” Torres stated that her mother had been nominated for Central Station 25 years ago.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy Accidentally Made Everyone Nostalgic by Donning Outfits Similar to Romy and Michele