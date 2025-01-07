Golden Globes 2025 Touch Five-Year Highest Viewership Mark; Here's What Report Suggests
The viewership of this year’s Golden Globes increased as compared to the previous years. The rating is considered the highest in the last five years. Check out the deets below!
Golden Globes 2025 received the highest viewership in the last five years. The award ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser garnered an average of 10.1 million viewers opposite a well-watched Sunday Night Football season finale on NBC.
However, this rating does not come from the usual Neilson ratings due to an ongoing contract dispute between Neilson and CBS. This update was given by a newer rating service called VideoAmp. With the lack of access to Neilson’s previous years' viewership ratings, it’s hard to compare this year’s number accurately.
But even if Neilson’s total tally comes to 9.4 million, this year’s viewership beats it by a small margin. Glaser could also be credited for the increase in viewership as her fierce opening monologue in which she roasted some A-list celebrities and blockbuster films received positive feedback.
The monologue video uploaded to Golden Globes’ official YouTube channel crossed 3.5 million views in just one day. She also performed a parody version of Wicked’s musical number Popular with a religious twist and named it ‘Pope-ular.’
Glaser took a dig at Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, and many others. She didn’t hold back from poking fun at Wicked and 2024’s biggest flop Jiker 2.