Golden Globes 2025: 'You Are the Foundation...': Adrien Brody Breaks Into Tears As He Accepts Best Male Actor Award For The Brutalist

Oscar winner Adrien Brody added more gilded hardware to his mantle on Sunday, January 5, as he took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in The Brutalist.

Brody is central to director Brady Corbet’s celebrated story of a Holocaust survivor and acclaimed Hungarian architect who falls prey to a toxic patron over decades in post-war America.

Brody emerged victorious from a stacked pool of talent, including Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

In an emotional acceptance speech, the actor thanked the film’s cast and crew as well as his fellow nominees, naming each one of them and noting they are all inspirations to him.

Acknowledging his family for supporting his endeavors over the years, Brody said: “To my mom and dad, who are here tonight—oh, my goodness. You always hold me up. I often credit my mother for her influence on me as an artist, but Dad, you are the foundation of this family, and all this love that I receive flows back to you.”

During his speech, Brody also honored his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, praising her strength and resilience. “I would not be standing here before you if it wasn’t for you,” he said.

Chapman, known for her work in fashion, for the record, overcame public challenges, including her previous marriage to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Brody won the Academy Award for Best Actor at age 29 for the 2002 drama The Pianist. He still holds the record for the youngest winner in the bracket.

The Thin Red Line, Midnight in Paris, Blonde, The Darjeeling Limited, and The Grand Budapest Hotel are among some of Brody’s other recognized works.

The 82nd Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, aired live on CBS from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The star-studded event saw Hollywood’s finest walking the red carpet, including celebrities like Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, Glen Powell, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and more.

In addition to distributing film and TV awards across 27 categories, this year’s ceremony featured presentations of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award to Viola Davis and the Carol Burnett Award to Ted Danson during a special fore-event dubbed the Golden Gala.

