Golden Globes 2025: Zoe Saldaña Tears Up as She Wins Best Supporting Actress Award for Emilia Pérez

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards kicked off at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, by awarding Zoe Saldaña the Best Supporting Actor Award in a Motion Picture for Emilia Perez.

The nomination marked the actress’ first Golden Globe nod, and what a moment it was for her to win on her debut.

While accepting the honor for the Spanish-language film that entered the 82nd Golden Globe Awards with 10 nominations, Saldaña—who brought her mother as her plus-one to the event—expressed heartfelt gratitude for celebrating her film and honoring the women of Emilia Perez.

“This is the first time for me, and I am so blessed that I am sharing this moment with Selena and Karla and Jack (the Emilia Pérez ensemble) and all of my fellow nominees. I am in awe of you—your strength, your complexity, your undeniable talent,” she continued.

Saldaña couldn’t hold back her tears or control her quivering voice as she acknowledged that, despite the Globes being a competition, all she had witnessed was the women in her category “just showing up for each other and celebrating each other.”

For those unversed, Saldaña plays Rita, an underappreciated Mexico City lawyer in the film. Her character is enlisted by a cartel leader, played by Karla Sofía Gascón, to help them safely transition into a new and authentic life. Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz also star in the film.

Other nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category were Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Margaret Qualley for The Substance, and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards is being hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and is airing live on CBS.

