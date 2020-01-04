Golden Globes Awards 2020: Here's a list of the most memorable moments of all time

The 77th Golden Globes Awards are right around the corner, and here is a list of the award show's most memorable moments. Read below.

It’s almost time for the 77th Golden Globes and as prestigious as the ceremony is, this award show has been known to be a more informal version of the Oscars. Over the years, Golden Globes has witnessed everything from hilariously candid speeches, drunk celebrities, politically incorrect statements and poorly timed bathroom breaks. Every year, the award show ends up providing a truckload of viral content for social media.

Before we gear ourselves for a fresh supply of viral speeches, Gifs, and memes, here is a list of some of the show’s most memorable moments.

Golden Globes 1996: Brad Pitt’s speech about indigestion

Accepting the Best Supporting Actor award for 12 Monkeys, Brad Pitt took the audience by surprise when he started off his speech by talking about his stomach issues. Unlike other celebrities, who start their speeches with a thank you note, Brad Pitt started his acceptance speech by acknowledging the makers of Kaopectate, a medication that treats indigestion and diarrhea. “I would like to thank the makers of Kaopectate. They have done a great service for their fellow man,” he said.

Golden Globes 2011: Hilariously offensive host Ricky Gervais

Absolutely no celebrity was off-limits for British comedian Ricky Gervais that night. Within a matter of few hours, Gervais managed to offend almost all the prominent celebrities present at the show, including Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Charlie Sheen. “Welcom to the 68th annual Golden Globe awards. It’s going to be a night of Partying and heavy drinking. Or, as Charlie Sheen calls it, breakfast,” he quipped. I would like to quite this ridiculous rumour going around that the only reason The Tourist was nominated was so the Hollywood foreign press could hang out with Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp. That is rubbish. That is not the only reason, they also accepted bribes,” he said in the very next breath. Thanks to his amazing sense of humour, the award show turned out to be outstandingly hilarious.

Golden Globes 2012: Too Much Information by Seth Rogen

While presenting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in 2012 with co-presenter, Kate Beckinsale, the actor-comedian spilled a little too much information. Unable to contain his excitement, Rogen said, “Hello, I'm Seth Rogen, and I am currently trying to conceal a massive erection." Reacting to his unexpected remark, Beckinsale, jokingly said "How nice," while chuckled uncomfortably.

Golden Globes 2016: Leo’s priceless expression that went viral

Thanks to the internet and its eagle-eyed GIF Artists, Leo’s absolutely priceless reaction when Lady Gaga bumped into him during the 2016 ceremony immediately went viral and the social media had a field day with it. That year, the singer-actor took away the award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel. "That's trending, huh. I just didn't know what was passing me. I was like, 'Oh!'" he later said during an interaction with Entertainment Tonight.

Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield’s bromance

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield decided to go for a full-on smooch as Ryan Gosling walked to the stage to accept an award for his remarkable performance in Blade Runner 2049. Known for his unbeatable wit, Reynolds later joked that wife Blake Lively, who laughed during the two actors’ intimate moment, was a better kisser than the Hacksaw Ridge actor.

