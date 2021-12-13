Golden Globes Nominations 2022: Squid Game, The Morning Show and Succession bag major nods in TV categories
The 79th Golden Globe nominations have been announced and many television series and movies have bagged major nods in the 2022 list of nominations for the prestigious award show. The event is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2022.
Previously, the Globes voting body, named Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was accused of a “culture of corruption”, as many reported that the body allows several companies to buy wins and nods. However, HFPA president Helen Hoehne has announced the nominations list this year as she recalled having worked 'tirelessly' for the past eight months. Without further ado, let's take a look at the nominations below:
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbender – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie McDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game
Best Screenplay – Film
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Film – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick Tick Boom
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-Hae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
Best TV Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a Film – Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
