Golden Globes Nominations 2022: Squid Game, The Morning Show and Succession bag major nods in TV categories

The 79th Golden Globe nominations have been announced and many television series and movies have bagged major nods in the 2022 list of nominations for the prestigious award show. The event is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2022.

Previously, the Globes voting body, named Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was accused of a “culture of corruption”, as many reported that the body allows several companies to buy wins and nods. However, HFPA president Helen Hoehne has announced the nominations list this year as she recalled having worked 'tirelessly' for the past eight months. Without further ado, let's take a look at the nominations below:

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie McDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

Best Screenplay – Film

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Film – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick Tick Boom

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-Hae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Best TV Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a Film – Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

