Golden Globes Planning 'Long-Term' Relationship With Nikki Glaser: Here's All You Need To Know
After making history as the first solo female comedian to host the Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser’s performance has impressed producers, with discussions about bringing her back for future ceremonies.
Nikki Glaser, best known for her work on the Comedy Central Roast, made history as the first solo female comedian to host the Golden Globes. Her edgy yet relatable humor brought fresh energy to the 82nd ceremony.
Following her successful hosting debut, producers are considering making Glaser the face of the Golden Globes for years to come. Executive producer Glenn Weiss praised her performance, saying, “Nikki, in my mind, home run. She really prepared... She proved herself to be a really good host.”
Glenn Weiss revealed in an interview with Variety that the team is open to bringing Glaser back. When asked about the possibility, Weiss stated, “We absolutely had a great experience with her and think that she would be great at this in the long term.”
While not confirming any official plans, Weiss added that as someone who produces and directs award shows, she found her niche here, and it worked out beautifully.
Weiss stated that Nikki Glaser practiced her material extensively, sometimes performing up to five shows a night to refine her jokes. He also credited her ability to adapt to the room’s atmosphere, saying that she is good at this and that her tone and way of being are in line with the show.
Choosing Glaser was a risk due to her edgier humor, but it ultimately paid off. The Golden Globes, known for their party-like atmosphere, benefitted from her lively and modern approach. Glaser could become a defining figure for the ceremony, much like Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in the past.
