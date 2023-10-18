Golden Kamuy Live-Action movie unveils new trailer; Premiere date (Japan), cast, and more to know

Ahead of the anime coming up with a new arc, the Golden Kamuy series is fully ready with a new movie at hand. The live-action movie was first announced on April 19, 2022, and since then, it has certainly been one of the most anticipated ventures from the franchise. This week, the makers brought in a full-length trailer of the story to the limelight, as reported by ANN. Here is everything we know about the project based on the new trailer and other details!

Golden Kamuy Live-Action movie: Release date (Japan)

As of now, the release date is only specific to the theatres in Japan. We will be sure to update this section when the international release date is out. For now, the movie will come out on January 19, 2023. and it will be a great way to start the new year for fans of the series.

Golden Kamuy Live-Action movie: New trailer details, and cast updates

The new trailer gives a sneak peek into the world of Golden Kamuy, showing the wild and tough Hokkaido wilderness, a dangerous quest for hidden gold, and the characters that make this story interesting. It looks like there will be lots of action, adventure, and history, just like in the manga and anime. On the other hand, the new update also brought in the news of the cast members joining the movie.

The makers have added two new actors to the cast. Mitsuki Takahata will play Umeko, and Yuki Izumisawa will be Toraji. The cast already has famous actors like Kento Yamazaki, Anna Yamada, and others. They are all working under the direction of Shigeaki Kubo, and this will help make the characters come to life on the big screen.

As per the synopsis of the anime and the manga, Golden Kamuy follows Saichi Sugimoto's quest for hidden Ainu gold in Hokkaido during the early 1900s. With ruthless criminals, rogue soldiers, and the harsh northern wilderness as obstacles, Sugimoto, alongside Ainu girl Asirpa, navigates treacherous terrain, seeking fortune while battling against various adversaries to ensure their survival. It will be interesting to see what the movie holds in store for the fans.

