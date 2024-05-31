Golden Trailer Awards 2024: Here’s Full List Of All The Winners

The winners of the Golden Trailer Awards have been announced. The show was founded in 1999 to honor and give credit to the best of the best in the film and video game industry including posters, television advertisements, and other sections of media in 108 categories, per Wikipedia.

On May 30, 2024, the Golden Trailer Awards were held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony was hosted by Missi Pyle as many hit films bagged awards including Dune: Part Two and Anatomy Of A Fall.

If you are wondering about the pieces of innovative works that received Golden Trailer accolade, in 2024, you have come to the right place. Check out the winners in the show’s categories.

List of Golden Trailer Awards Winners

Best Comedy

American Fiction “Monk”, Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy/Adventure

Dune: Part Two “War”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Drama

Napoleon “Destiny”, Sony, Motive

Best Action

Monkey Man “Beast”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Horror

Late Night with the Devil – “Shocking”, IFC Films, ZEALOT

Best Animation/Family

Wonka “Silver Linings” Warner Bros., Major Major

Best Independent Trailer

Best Teaser

Deadpool & Wolverine “Taken”, Disney, MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Anatomy of a Fall – “Monster”, NEON, ZEALOT

Most Original Trailer

They Cloned Tyrone, “Freaky”, Netflix, GrandSon

Summer 2024 Blockbuster Trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine “Taken”, Disney, MOCEAN

Best Music

Barbie – Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Video Game Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, “All In”, CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern Logic

Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series

Palm Royale “Join The Club”, Apple TV, Seismic Productions

Best of Show

Deadpool & Wolverine “Taken”, Disney, MOCEAN

Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series

Griselda “La Jefa”, Netflix, MOCEAN

Agency of the Year

AV Squad

Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an Individual

American Symphony, “Butterfly”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Documentary (Feature Film) Subject

20 Days in Mariupol, Frontline PBS & Associated Press, Jump Cut

Best Faith Based Trailer

Unsung Hero “Miracles” Trailer, Lionsgate, BOND

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)

Fremont, Music Box Films, Jump Cut

Golden Fleece

The Kill Room, Shout! Studios, Taylor Nickerson A/V, LLC in partnership with Tonnelier Creative

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over

Boy Kills World: Trailer, Roadside Attractions, Buddha Jones

Trashiest Trailer

Suitable Flesh, “Saxy”, RLJE Films, Sequence Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Borderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, Create

Best Original Score

Dune: Part Two “War”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Romance

Maestro – Awards Summer Trailer, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing

Monkey Man “Beast”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Foreign Action

GUEST FROM THE FUTURE, Trailer, Vodorod Pictures, Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Trailer Cola

Best Foreign Animation/Family

The Boy and the Heron, Official English Trailer, Studio Ghibli, GKIDS

Best Foreign Comedy

The Movie Emperor Official Trailer, Huanxi Media, Dirty Monkeys Studio, NUROSTAR

Best Foreign Documentary

Copa 71 | Trailer, Dogwoof, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Drama

Anatomy of a Fall – “Monster”, NEON, ZEALOT

Best Foreign Horror

Run Rabbit Run Official Trailer, XYZ Films, ZEALOT

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Anatomy Of A Fall Official UK Trailer, Picturehouse, ZEALOT

Best Foreign Music

Major Grom: The Game “Last Hero” Teaser Trailer, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov

Best Foreign Teaser

The Beast – Obliterate Trailer, Sideshow/Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Thriller

Monolith, “Listen”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Cassandro, Libre, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

The Gentlemen – Bleep, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

Percy Jackson and The Olympians “Quest” Teaser Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative

Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

American Nightmare: Truth, Netflix, Create

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

Loki S2 “God”, The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

Bodies | Impossible Trailer, Netflix UK, Trailer Park Group

Best Graphics in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

Loki S2 | War, Disney, Trailer Park Group

Best Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

The Fall of the House of Usher “Consequence”, Netflix, MOCEAN

Best Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

The Crown S6, Part Two, Trailer, Netflix, Create

Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

Masters of the Air “Mankind”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Sound Editing in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

The Gentlemen, Teaser, Netflix, Create

Best Voice Over in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

A Real Bug’s Life, National Geographic, Rogue Planet

Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series

Enfield Poltergeist, Trailer “Janet”, Apple+, X/AV

Best Promo for a TV Network

A Mountain of Entertainment 4.0: Hail Patrick, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Best OTO (One Time Only) Special

Star Wars Movie Marathon :30TV “Event”, FX, Daccord Creative

Best Action TV Spot

Monkey Man “Warrior”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Comedy TV Spot

Barbie, Loose, Warner Bros, Silk Factory

Best Drama TV Spot

Killers of the Flower Moon “Bloodshed”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot

Dune: Part Two “One Destiny”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Foreign TV Spot

Favorite Movies, Tricolor, Tricolor

Best Graphics in a TV Spot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Map of Adventures, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Horror TV Spot

The Exorcist: Believer “Drop”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

Best Independent TV Spot

Ferrari “Review”, Neon, AV Squad

Best Music TV Spot

One Love: Don’t Worry, Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Original Score TV Spot

The Marvels, Return of Captain Marvel, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Romance TV Spot

Past Lives – TV60 Fate, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot

Monkey Man “Blood”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Thriller TV Spot

Saltburn, Moth, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Voice Over TV Spot

Leave the World Behind – “Survival PSA”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Most Original TV Spot

The Fall Guy “Everything”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Digital – Action

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, One Last Ride, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Digital – Animation/Family

Wonka:30 “Family”, Warner Bros. Pictures, REBEL

Best Digital – Comedy

Barbie:30 “Monolith”, Warner Bros. Pictures, REBEL

Best Digital – Drama

Death and Other Details – “Aboard”, Hulu, Buddha Jones

Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure

Dune: Part Two – TV30 “Collection”, Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary, REBEL

Best Digital – Horror/Thriller

Anatomy of a Fall, “Prelude”, Neon, GrandSon

Best Independent Poster

POOLMAN, Vertical, Fable – The Key Art Agency

Best Foreign Poster

The Monk and the Gun, “Innocence”, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Champ & Pepper

Best Horror Poster

Abigail, One Sheet, Universal Pictures, WORKS ADV

Best Drama Poster

The Boys in the Boat, Amazon Studios, The Refinery

Best International Poster

Anatomy of a Fall, Picturehouse, The Posterhouse

Best Motion Poster

Elemental, Marriott Big Kahuna, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Thriller Poster

A Haunting in Venice, Dolby Exclusive Poster, 20th Century Studios, AV Print

Best Teaser Poster

Saltburn Teaser Duo, Amazon MGM Studios, Amazon MGM Studios

Most Original Poster

They Cloned Tyrone “Key Art”, Netflix, Grandson

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

The Iron Claw, A24, Motive

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

Saltburn Integrated Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, GrandSon, Tiny Hero, Zealot, Works, Concept Arts

Best Wildposts (for a Feature Film)

They Cloned Tyrone, “Wildposting”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Who Are You, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

The Little Mermaid, Ursula’s Lair, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Anatomy Of A Fall “Stencil”, Picturehouse, Ignition Creative London

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 – “Broadway”, Hulu, ZEALOT

Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Talk To Me “Group Chat”, Altitude, Ignition Creative London

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 “Train Adventure” BTS, Paramount Pictures, Jamestown Productions

Best BTS/EPK TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Oppenheimer “Trinity Test”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 – “Broadway”, Hulu, ZEALOT

Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series

3 Body Problem, You Are Bugs Viral Campaign, Netflix, Ignition Creative

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)

Loki Season 2, The Amazing Loki, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Echo | “Like Father Like Daughter”, Disney Plus, Intermission Film

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)

Masters of the Air — Front Lines: The Production, Apple TV+, Herzog & Company

Best Documentary Poster

Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story, “Let The Games Begin”, Universal Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Best Animation/Family Poster

Wonka, One Sheet, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

Wonka, Chocolate Billboard, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Best Action Poster

Napoleon, “Charge”, Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Refinery

Best Comedy Poster

Drive-Away Dolls, Payoff Poster, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Drama/Action poster (for a TV/streaming series)

The Crown, Season 6 | Artwork, Netflix, Intermission Film

Best Animation/Family poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Blue Eye Samurai, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Comedy poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Frasier, Paramount Plus, Leroy & Rose

Best Radio/Audio Spot (All genres Feature Film, series et al)

Goosebumps “True Crime” Podcast Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Disney Branded Television

Best Documentary/Reality poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Beckham | Key Art, Netflix, Intermission Film

Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)

House of the Dragon Season 2, Character Wildposts, HBO, AV Print

Best Horror/Thriller poster (for a TV/streaming series)

The Changeling, Apple TV+, MOCEAN

