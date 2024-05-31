Golden Trailer Awards 2024: Here’s Full List Of All The Winners
Check out the list of winners for the Golden Trailer Awards, 2024 held in California. Read ahead to know about it.
The winners of the Golden Trailer Awards have been announced. The show was founded in 1999 to honor and give credit to the best of the best in the film and video game industry including posters, television advertisements, and other sections of media in 108 categories, per Wikipedia.
On May 30, 2024, the Golden Trailer Awards were held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony was hosted by Missi Pyle as many hit films bagged awards including Dune: Part Two and Anatomy Of A Fall.
If you are wondering about the pieces of innovative works that received Golden Trailer accolade, in 2024, you have come to the right place. Check out the winners in the show’s categories.
List of Golden Trailer Awards Winners
Best Comedy
American Fiction “Monk”, Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Dune: Part Two “War”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Drama
Napoleon “Destiny”, Sony, Motive
Best Action
Monkey Man “Beast”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Horror
Late Night with the Devil – “Shocking”, IFC Films, ZEALOT
Best Animation/Family
Wonka “Silver Linings” Warner Bros., Major Major
Best Independent Trailer
Anatomy of a Fall – “Monster”, NEON, ZEALOT
Best Teaser
Deadpool & Wolverine “Taken”, Disney, MOCEAN
Best Thriller
Anatomy of a Fall – “Monster”, NEON, ZEALOT
Most Original Trailer
They Cloned Tyrone, “Freaky”, Netflix, GrandSon
Summer 2024 Blockbuster Trailer
Deadpool & Wolverine “Taken”, Disney, MOCEAN
Best Music
Barbie – Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Video Game Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, “All In”, CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern Logic
Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Palm Royale “Join The Club”, Apple TV, Seismic Productions
Best of Show
Deadpool & Wolverine “Taken”, Disney, MOCEAN
Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Griselda “La Jefa”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Agency of the Year
AV Squad
Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an Individual
American Symphony, “Butterfly”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Documentary (Feature Film) Subject
20 Days in Mariupol, Frontline PBS & Associated Press, Jump Cut
Best Faith Based Trailer
Unsung Hero “Miracles” Trailer, Lionsgate, BOND
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)
Fremont, Music Box Films, Jump Cut
Golden Fleece
The Kill Room, Shout! Studios, Taylor Nickerson A/V, LLC in partnership with Tonnelier Creative
The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over
Boy Kills World: Trailer, Roadside Attractions, Buddha Jones
Trashiest Trailer
Suitable Flesh, “Saxy”, RLJE Films, Sequence Creative
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Borderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, Create
Best Original Score
Dune: Part Two “War”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Romance
Maestro – Awards Summer Trailer, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing
Monkey Man “Beast”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Foreign Action
GUEST FROM THE FUTURE, Trailer, Vodorod Pictures, Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Trailer Cola
Best Foreign Animation/Family
The Boy and the Heron, Official English Trailer, Studio Ghibli, GKIDS
Best Foreign Comedy
The Movie Emperor Official Trailer, Huanxi Media, Dirty Monkeys Studio, NUROSTAR
Best Foreign Documentary
Copa 71 | Trailer, Dogwoof, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Drama
Anatomy of a Fall – “Monster”, NEON, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Horror
Run Rabbit Run Official Trailer, XYZ Films, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Anatomy Of A Fall Official UK Trailer, Picturehouse, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Music
Major Grom: The Game “Last Hero” Teaser Trailer, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov
Best Foreign Teaser
The Beast – Obliterate Trailer, Sideshow/Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Thriller
Monolith, “Listen”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Cassandro, Libre, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Gentlemen – Bleep, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Percy Jackson and The Olympians “Quest” Teaser Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative
Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
American Nightmare: Truth, Netflix, Create
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Loki S2 “God”, The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Bodies | Impossible Trailer, Netflix UK, Trailer Park Group
Best Graphics in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Loki S2 | War, Disney, Trailer Park Group
Best Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Fall of the House of Usher “Consequence”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Best Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Crown S6, Part Two, Trailer, Netflix, Create
Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Masters of the Air “Mankind”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Sound Editing in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Gentlemen, Teaser, Netflix, Create
Best Voice Over in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
A Real Bug’s Life, National Geographic, Rogue Planet
Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Enfield Poltergeist, Trailer “Janet”, Apple+, X/AV
Best Promo for a TV Network
A Mountain of Entertainment 4.0: Hail Patrick, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Best OTO (One Time Only) Special
Star Wars Movie Marathon :30TV “Event”, FX, Daccord Creative
Best Action TV Spot
Monkey Man “Warrior”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Comedy TV Spot
Barbie, Loose, Warner Bros, Silk Factory
Best Drama TV Spot
Killers of the Flower Moon “Bloodshed”, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
Dune: Part Two “One Destiny”, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Foreign TV Spot
Favorite Movies, Tricolor, Tricolor
Best Graphics in a TV Spot
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Map of Adventures, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Horror TV Spot
The Exorcist: Believer “Drop”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
Best Independent TV Spot
Ferrari “Review”, Neon, AV Squad
Best Music TV Spot
One Love: Don’t Worry, Paramount Pictures, Create
Best Original Score TV Spot
The Marvels, Return of Captain Marvel, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Romance TV Spot
Past Lives – TV60 Fate, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot
Monkey Man “Blood”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Thriller TV Spot
Saltburn, Moth, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Voice Over TV Spot
Leave the World Behind – “Survival PSA”, Netflix, ZEALOT
Most Original TV Spot
The Fall Guy “Everything”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Digital – Action
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, One Last Ride, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Digital – Animation/Family
Wonka:30 “Family”, Warner Bros. Pictures, REBEL
Best Digital – Comedy
Barbie:30 “Monolith”, Warner Bros. Pictures, REBEL
Best Digital – Drama
Death and Other Details – “Aboard”, Hulu, Buddha Jones
Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure
Dune: Part Two – TV30 “Collection”, Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary, REBEL
Best Digital – Horror/Thriller
Anatomy of a Fall, “Prelude”, Neon, GrandSon
Best Independent Poster
POOLMAN, Vertical, Fable – The Key Art Agency
Best Foreign Poster
The Monk and the Gun, “Innocence”, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Champ & Pepper
Best Horror Poster
Abigail, One Sheet, Universal Pictures, WORKS ADV
Best Drama Poster
The Boys in the Boat, Amazon Studios, The Refinery
Best International Poster
Anatomy of a Fall, Picturehouse, The Posterhouse
Best Motion Poster
Elemental, Marriott Big Kahuna, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Thriller Poster
A Haunting in Venice, Dolby Exclusive Poster, 20th Century Studios, AV Print
Best Teaser Poster
Saltburn Teaser Duo, Amazon MGM Studios, Amazon MGM Studios
Most Original Poster
They Cloned Tyrone “Key Art”, Netflix, Grandson
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
The Iron Claw, A24, Motive
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
Saltburn Integrated Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, GrandSon, Tiny Hero, Zealot, Works, Concept Arts
Best Wildposts (for a Feature Film)
They Cloned Tyrone, “Wildposting”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Who Are You, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film
The Little Mermaid, Ursula’s Lair, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Anatomy Of A Fall “Stencil”, Picturehouse, Ignition Creative London
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 – “Broadway”, Hulu, ZEALOT
Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Talk To Me “Group Chat”, Altitude, Ignition Creative London
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 “Train Adventure” BTS, Paramount Pictures, Jamestown Productions
Best BTS/EPK TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Oppenheimer “Trinity Test”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 – “Broadway”, Hulu, ZEALOT
Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series
3 Body Problem, You Are Bugs Viral Campaign, Netflix, Ignition Creative
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)
Loki Season 2, The Amazing Loki, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Echo | “Like Father Like Daughter”, Disney Plus, Intermission Film
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)
Masters of the Air — Front Lines: The Production, Apple TV+, Herzog & Company
Best Documentary Poster
Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story, “Let The Games Begin”, Universal Pictures, Champ & Pepper
Best Animation/Family Poster
Wonka, One Sheet, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Wonka, Chocolate Billboard, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Best Action Poster
Napoleon, “Charge”, Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Refinery
Best Comedy Poster
Drive-Away Dolls, Payoff Poster, Focus Features, AV Print
Best Drama/Action poster (for a TV/streaming series)
The Crown, Season 6 | Artwork, Netflix, Intermission Film
Best Animation/Family poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Blue Eye Samurai, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Comedy poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Frasier, Paramount Plus, Leroy & Rose
Best Radio/Audio Spot (All genres Feature Film, series et al)
Goosebumps “True Crime” Podcast Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Disney Branded Television
Best Documentary/Reality poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Beckham | Key Art, Netflix, Intermission Film
Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)
House of the Dragon Season 2, Character Wildposts, HBO, AV Print
Best Horror/Thriller poster (for a TV/streaming series)
The Changeling, Apple TV+, MOCEAN
