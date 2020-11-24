Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell celebrate 38th anniversary; Former REVEALS she was dating someone when they met

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and looked back at their relationship and revealed how the duo fell in love. Scroll down to see what they said.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell recently opened up about the beginning days of their relationship, which began nearly 38 years ago! The longtime couple, who never got married, did a joint interview for the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles 2. Kurt said, “We haven’t done many [interviews] together no. We were talking about this the other day. So this is looking like a first Ellen, heads up.” Goldie added, “My god, we can still have firsts after 38 years!”

Ellen asked Goldie about what made her fall in love with Kurt. “I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was… he’s good with kids. And I was like ‘that was amazing,’” Goldie said. She added, “I did have a boyfriend at the time. That was hard, as I had to call him and tell him we were done and that I had found somebody and that I was so sorry.” She turned to Kurt and added, “And I think you had a kind of girl you were seeing too?”

For those who don’t know, the two lovebirds met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966 when Goldie was 21 and Kurt was 16. After their initial encounter, they reunited 18 years later when they filmed Swing Shift. It wasn’t long after reconnecting that the pair decided to go on their first date to the Playboy Club in Los Angeles in 1984. Just a couple of years later, the two lovers started their family and had their first and only child together, Wyatt.

