Goldie Hawn Shares Vacation Pic With Lookalike Granddaughter; See HERE

Actor Goldie Hawn is having a gala vacation time with her family. Taking to social media, she shared an adorable picture with her look-alike granddaughter and the internet cannot stop gushing over it.

On Tuesday (June 25), the 78-year-old actor shared a sweet picture of herself and her 10-year-old granddaughter Rio during a recent family trip on her official Instagram account. Wearing sunglasses, Hawn and her granddaughter shared a strong resemblance in the cute picture. As they posed for the photo, the grandma and grandchild both had radiant smiles on their faces.

“Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have ❤️,” the Oscar-winning actor captioned the picture. Check out the post below.

Goldie Hawn’s personal life and family

Hawn has eight grandchildren. She tied the knot to musician Bill Hudson of the Hudson Brothers in 1976 and had two children with him– Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson. However, they were divorced in 1980. Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell for over four decades and has a son together, Wyatt Russell.

Talking about her children, the First Wives Club actor had told Variety earlier, “You've got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic. And I'm passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don't get taken away with everything.” She further added that the rest was to her children. “Being there for them and knowing that they're going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is.”

Kate had three kids– Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa– while Oliver also has three sons– Bodhi Hawn Hudson, Wilder Brooks Hudson, and Rio Hudson. Lastly, Wyatt has two sons with the elder one named Buddy Prine Russell.

Speaking to People a couple of years ago, the Flower Cactus star shared how her children have raised their own children using some of the parenting techniques that they were taught. “My children are really great with their children,” she said. They have taken her principles and passed them on to their kids, she continued, and "they're doing great.”

She mentioned that’s how it works. Ultimately, you raise your kids in a way so they may raise their children the right way as parents. So, that’s the domino effect," she said adding that they have a great deal of responsibility as parents.

