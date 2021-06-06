Gone Girl fame Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit and run scooter accident in New York City

Actress Lisa Banes is being treated for "substantial injuries" after being hit by a scooter in NYC on Sunday.

Actor Lisa Banes who was seen in films like Gone Girl, Cocktail among others has been reported to be in a critical condition, following a hit-and-run scooter accident in New York City as confirmed by Variety. It has been reported that Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday while crossing Amsterdam Avenue.

As per Associated Press, the actor's manager, David Williams, stated that Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries." According to the reports, no arrests have been made in relation to the accident. It has been stated that the driver of the scooter ran a red light when hitting her.

Banes' condition has been confirmed to be critical by a representative close to her, but no specifics regarding the scope of her injuries have been provided as of yet. It has also been stated by her manager that the actress was on her way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater when she met with the accident.

Banes apart from appearing in popular films has also worked across television and theater. She also won a Theatre World Award in 1981 for her performance as Alison Porter in Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Lisa has also been seen in recurring roles on The King of Queens, Six Feet Under, Nashville and Royal Pains. Among her other popular roles are Bonnie in Tom Cruise's 1988 film, Cocktail and also Amy Elliott, the mother of Rosamund Pike’s character in 2014’s Gone Girl.

