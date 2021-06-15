Gone Girl star Lisa Banes passes away after tragic hit and run accident in NYC

The unfortunate accident took place on 4 June in New York's Upper West Side of Manhattan when Lisa Banes was on her way to visit her alma mater, the Juilliard School.

Days after she was admitted after a hit-and-run accident in New York City, actress Lisa Banes has passed away. The unfortunate news was confirmed by her rep who told Entertainment Tonight, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

The unfortunate accident took place on 4 June in New York's Upper West Side of Manhattan when the 65-year-old was on her way to visit her alma mater, the Juilliard School and was crossing Amsterdam Avenue. She was struck by a person on a scooter while walking down the street and rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital. At the hospital, the doctors were treating her for "substantial injuries."

As per The New York Post, Banes reportedly suffered a brain injury and failed to recover from it. Police say that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Lisa Banes is widely known for her work in Gone Girl and 1988 romantic dramedy Cocktail in which she starred opposite Tom Cruise. Her filmography also includes China Beach, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, One Life to Live, NYPD Blue, A Cure for Wellness, Six Feet Under, Boston Legal, Royal Pains and Nashville, among many others.

Rest In Peace, Lisa Banes!

