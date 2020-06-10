'Gone With the Wind' gets temporarily removed from HBO Max over racist representations

HBO Max decides to pull 'Gone With The Wind' from its library in the wake of George Floyd's death protests across the US.

HBO Max has recently pulled the 1939 American film 'Gone With the Wind' starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, and Olivia de Havilland as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd's death protests across the US. George Floyd was arrested by four policemen on May 25 in Minneapolis and one of them kneeled down on his neck until he lost his breath and died. The incident sparked protests all across the US and led to people revolting against racial discrimination and police brutality towards African-Americans.

As a result, racial discrimination in films and shows is also being pointed out. On Tuesday, HBO Max decided to temporarily withdraw the 1939 film Gone With the Wind for its alleged racial prejudices. In a statement given to The Variety, an HBO spokesperson said, "Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

"These depictions are certainly counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions. If we are to create a more just, equitable, and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history," the HBO spokesperson added.

