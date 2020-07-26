Gone With The Wind’s last surviving star Olivia De Havilland passes away at 104

Oscar-winner Olivia De Havilland is confirmed dead at 104 years, the actress played a crucial role in a historic court case that changed Hollywood and was part of many iconic films like The Adventures of Robin Hood and The Heiress.

Olivia de Havilland, the last surviving star of Gone with the Wind, has passed away as per reports by BBC News. The actress played Melanie Hamilton Wilkes, who squared off with Scarlett O'Hara to gain the affection of Ashley Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard. The 1939 movie became one of the icons in cinema, played and replayed every year in movie theatres across the country. The movie has drawn constant and increased criticism over glorifying the South during the Civil War.

Olivia starred in a number of other movies, including The Adventures of Robin Hood. She won Oscars for her performances in To Each His Own and The Heiress. She was also an important part of a historic court case that changed Hollywood, the Oscar-winner was responsible for putting an end to the archaic studio system in Hollywood. When she was under a long-term contract with Warner Bros., she put her foot down, refusing certain roles, which got her benched more than once. She ended up suing Warner Bros., saying the studio system amounted to "peonage," and the judge agreed and freed her from her remaining obligations under her contract.

The legal fight changed the balance of power in Hollywood, and actors were able to negotiate better contracts as a result.

Olivia relocated to Paris in 1960 and rarely attended public functions post that. She received honours including the National Medal of the Arts, France’s Légion d’Honneur, and appointment to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. However, she did attend her 90th birthday party thrown by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in LA.

