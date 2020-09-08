Gong Yoo's first K drama post Goblin CONFIRMED; To star alongside Bae Doona and Lee Joon in The Sea of Silence

Jung Woo-sung produced The Sea of Silence, which is a sci-fi horror thriller set in the future, will star Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon as the main leads. Read below for more details.

For years, Gong Yoo fans have been waiting for the handsome actor to star in a K-drama post the wildly successful Goblin aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, which aired between 2016-2017. While the actor impressed us with his films, fans were still craving to see the 41-year-old actor back in a TV show. Finally, their prayers have been answered as Yoo's next project is confirmed to be The Sea of Silence, according to Naver TV via Soompi. The sci-fi horror thriller is being produced by Innocent Witness star Jung Woo-sung.

Along with Gong, The Sea of Silence will also star Kingdom fame Bae Doona and The Vampire Detective fame Lee Joon. The Sea of Silence's storyline is set in the future where desertification has led to food and water shortages on earth. Hence, a special team has been assigned with the task of retrieving mysterious samples from an abandoned research station on the moon. Yoo portrays Han Yoon-jae, the team's leader whose critical mission is to retrieve the samples from the research station. For Yoon-hae, the safety of his team is of prime importance while he's not afraid to make personal sacrifices.

Doona plays Dr. Song Ji-ahn, an astrobiologist who becomes a part of the team to solve the mystery behind the past accident which occurred at the research station. Yoon-jae and Ji-ahn frequently butt heads because the former's mission values the samples while the latter is more concerned about the accident that took place at the research station.

Lee Joon will be seen as Ryu Tae-seok, a talented engineer who is an elite employee of the Ministry of National Defense. The reason why Tae-seok volunteers to be a part of the team set out on a dangerous mission is that he wants to see some action outside of the stuffy building he works in.

The Sea of Silence is an expansion of the short film of the same name and will be helmed by the same director Choi Hang-yong while Mother fame Park Eun-gyo is penning the script.

We can't wait for The Sea of Silence!

