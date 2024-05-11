'Gonna Drive This To School': Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kim Kardashian's Son Toy Tesla Truck For 5th Birthday

Kim Kardashian recently shared a series of videos in her Instagram story featuring her youngest son, Psalm, playing with his new expensive gift, which he received from his grandmother, Kris Jenner. Jenner, 68, surprised her grandson with this pricey toy truck, as he recently turned 5.

Kris Jenner gifts expensive toy Tesla truck to Kim Kardashian's youngest kid

Kris Jenner proudly re-shared the video her daughter Kim Kardashian posted on Thursday, May 9, featuring her youngest son, Psalm, riding his new toy Tesla Cybertuck, which the former gifted for his 5th birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post videos of her son, Psalm, as she captured him playing with his gift, a toy Tesla Cybertruck. She thanked her mother for his birthday present and wrote a sweet note alongside the video, "Thank you, Mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his birthday. Baby Cyber truck."

In the clip, Skims founder, 43, could be heard telling her son, “Now you match mommy, huh?" to which her youngest child, Psalm, responded with excitement, “I’m gonna drive this to school!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 5 TRAILER OUT: Fans Can Expect More Family Drama Over Kris Jenner's Health, Kim's Acting Gig And More

Kris Jenner shared a birthday wish for her grandson, Psalm, on Instagram

Kris Jenner also shared a post on Instagram dedicated to her grandson, in which she shared pictures of the birthday boy and penned a lengthy, heartwarming birthday wish for him.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my amazing grandson Psalm, who is truly one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life! Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives, my Psalmy, and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together. Thank you for asking me to play musical chairs with you the other day.“

She further added, “It really meant the world to me lol! The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of us is such a beautiful gift. You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend. You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey.”

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Breaks Heartbreaking News to Daughters in The Kardashian's New Trailer; See Here