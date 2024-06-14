'Gonna Miss You Seven': Norman Reedus Pays Tribute To His 'Best TV Buddy' As The Walking Dead Dog Passes Away

We all have loved the canine actor in the famous zombie drama series, The Walking Dead. Unfortunately, the best boy recently passed away, and Norman Reedus, the actor who spent most of the time with the canine star Seven, has paid him tribute.

Let’s see the journey of Seven and the close affection the Daryl Dixon actor shared with him.

Norman Reedus pays tribute to Seven

Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon played a major role in The Walking Dead, and so did his canine co-star, Seven, aka Dog. The two companions followed each other through tough times and some spine-chilling adventures. The two didn't just share a strong bond on screen but also in real life, and hence, it was tough for Reedus to bid farewell to his best buddy. The Walking Dead’s official social media channel announced the dog's death.

"Rest in peace, Seven. TWD's best boy," a post on the official Instagram handle of the series read below a beautiful picture of Seven.

Following this heartbreaking news, even The Bikderiders actor took to social media and shared his thoughts. Reedus, on his Instagram stories, shared a scene from the series where he could be seen along with Seven and a few other co-stars. A caption above the picture read, “Gonna miss u seven. Best TV buddy ever.”

A few more photos could be seen in the actor's Instagram story, where Reedus was seen having the best time with Seven.

Seven’s Journey in The Walking Dead

Seven was first seen in The Walking Dead as the companion of Leah, who was portrayed by Lynn Collins. After she vanishes in Season 10, Daryl Dixon finds the canine and adopts him. He was then seen naming him Dog. Seven was one of the cast members who survived till the end of the series in the year 2022.

In a previous interview with ComicBook, Norman Reedus stated, “He'll probably be running the show. It's great! I love it. He loves me, too."

As per showrunner Angela Kang, it was Reedus who helped the show find its canine actor. “He kept texting me pictures of adorable dogs for weeks,” Kang stated, calling Seven, who was one of the two dogs who played the character, “adorable and such a great dog.”

