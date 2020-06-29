Goo Hara's brother reveals THIS is how he would use his mother’s potential share of late singer's inheritance

Goo Hara passed away last November. Months after her death, the singer's brother Goo Ho In opens up about his sister and his mother’s potential share of the late singer's inheritance if it didn’t go to her.

Goo Hara passed away in November 2019. The singer found dead in her Cheongdam home on November 24, 2019. Months after her shocking demise, Goo Hara's brother Goo Ho In opened about his late sister. Goo Ho In spoke about the siblings' growing up years sans their mother and her love for music among many other things. In an interview with Woman Sense, he revealed that all the two siblings always dreamt of was having a house of their own.

Via Koreaboo, Goo Ho In said, "Since we had to live at our relatives’ house, we always had to be mindful of others. So me and my sister’s dream was to get a house of our own." He added, "Other people saw her as a star, but she was always a normal and pitiful little sister to me. When we talked about the past together, my heart often ached because it was obvious how much of her mother’s love she craved."

He also revealed that Goo Hara was like any other 20 something who loved food, chatting with friends and could play games all day long. "After debuting, her biggest dream was to sing well. She bought a karaoke machine one day and practiced at home. She must’ve wanted to be loved and acknowledged by people," he said.

Goo Ho In also confessed his intentions of channeling his biological mother's share of his sister’s inheritance if it didn’t go to her to help those in need. "I haven’t made any detailed decisions, but I think what my sister wants the most is for the money to help other people who are going through hardships just like she did. I want it to pay for court fees for those not receiving proper child rearing fees or kids growing up in tough circumstances under divorced parents," he said.

Last November, following the singer's sudden demise, as per the law half her inheritance would go to the late singer's father and mother. Her father passed it on to Goo Ho In, while the other half would go to her biological mother.

