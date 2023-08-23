Good Burger 2: New trailer for Nickelodeon movie brings Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson together in awaited sequel

Remember the good ol' days when Nickelodeon was the highlight of our childhoods? Well, get ready to dive into a pool of nostalgia because the teaser for Good Burger 2 has just been dropped by Paramount+. Can you believe it? The long-awaited sequel to the classic Nickelodeon film is finally on its way, and it's set to premiere on Paramount+ later this fall. It's like a blast from the past but with a modern twist!

What's cooking in the sequel?

So, here's the scoop. The storyline revolves around Dexter Reed, played by the one and only Kenan Thompson, and the original cashier Ed, portrayed by the equally amazing Kel Mitchell. These two iconic characters reunite at the present-day Good Burger restaurant, complete with a fresh set of new employees. Talk about a collision of past and present!

Good Burger's journey through time

Taking a quick trip down memory lane, Good Burger first made its appearance on All That, with Kel Mitchell bringing the lovable Ed to life. The love for this quirky character was so strong that it led to a full-fledged film in 1997, raking in nearly $24 million against its humble $8 million budget. Now that's what you call a tasty success!

But wait, there's more! Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson had a heartwarming reunion on The Tonight Show back in 2015, and the sparks of a new film iteration were kindled. Fast forward to 2019, and Mitchell reprised his role as Ed in the All That revival. The chemistry and charm were as fresh as ever.

In a world where reboots and sequels are becoming the norm, Good Burger 2 stands out as a delightful exception. With the original stars back in action, a blend of nostalgia and novelty, and a touch of that signature goofiness we all adore, this sequel is shaping up to be a true treat for fans old and new.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to relive the magic of Good Burger. With Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell back together, this is one sequel that's sure to serve up laughter, memories, and a whole lot of fun. Stay tuned for more updates as we count down the days to fall – it's going to be an epic reunion you won't want to miss!