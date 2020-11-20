Good Doctor alum Richard Schiff shares health update while battling COVID; Says he’s ‘Cautiously optimistic’

Good Doctor alum Richard Schiff recently revealed that he was feeling “Cautiously optimistic for release soon,” after the actor was taken off of Oxygen.

Actor Richard Schiff who’s currently battling coronavirus recently said he's "cautiously optimistic" he will be released from the hospital soon. The Good Doctor star announced Monday he was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. Both he and his wife, Sheila Kelley, tested positive. The 65-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update with fans on his health. "Covid update. I was just taken off Oxygen!! Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you," he tweeted.

His tweet confirmed that Kelley is also "doing better." "Let's keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling. We got your back!" he concluded. In case you missed it, earlier this month, Schiff revealed he and his wife received positive test results on Election Day, calling it the "most bizarre week of our lives."

Covid update.

I was just taken off Oxygen!!

Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you. @thesheilakelley also doing better. Let’s keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling. We got your back! https://t.co/bjDSlXMqSY — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 18, 2020

Kelley later said her husband's battle had been particularly difficult. "Covid update. Richard is definitely slammed a bit harder than me or @schiffboat Gus and I are having a better day than yesterday," she said via Twitter. "@Richard_Schiff had a better day yesterday. Please send lots of prayers." Production of The Good Doctor has not been affected by the actor's diagnosis, Deadline reported last week. The shooting schedule has been adjusted to accommodate his inability to film. Kelley also has a recurring role on the show.

ALSO READ: J Balvin REVEALS he ‘was just waiting to die’ amidst COVID struggle; Suffered from depression since childhood

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×