The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore REVEALS he's married; Gushes about 'wonderful' wife on talk show

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and made one of the biggest revelations. The 29-year-old actor confirmed he's married while also flaunting his wedding ring on the show. It seems the actor tied the knot over a secret ceremony. After being asked by Kimmel about the ring on his finger, Highmore mentioned that he should clarify and announced that he was married.

Highmore spoke about being extremely happy but that he won't express it in an American way of jumping up and down the couch while talking about his wedding news. He said, "I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America."

Freddie further gushed about his new wife as he expressed his happiness in the most simplistic way and said, "I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes I feel very happy."

The Good Doctor star further also mentioned how the whole marriage thing is still pretty new for him and his wife and that they are not yet comfortable with the usage of terminologies such as "married man" and "my wife." Responding to how they introduce each other, the actor joked, "We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, draw your own conclusions.'"

Highmore's talk show appearance was in relation to his show, The Good Doctor's season 5 which recently began airing and have some big changes in store for his character Dr. Shaun Murphy.

ALSO READ: Good Doctor alum Richard Schiff shares health update while battling COVID; Says he’s ‘Cautiously optimistic’