Good Girls' star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual; Says 'this is the word that fits me best'

Mae Whitman revealed to her fans that she is pansexual. The Parenthood and Good Girls star, discussed her sexuality in a post while talking about her part in the Disney Channel animated series The Owl House, which is noted for its LGBTQ-inclusive narrative. “Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up,” Whitman tweeted on Monday.

“Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH”, she further penned. The "Good Girls" actress, 33, followed up her original tweet with a link to an explanation of pansexuality for those who are unfamiliar. “I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community." The post was well-received by many of her fans, who went to the comments section to express their love and support for her. "I adore you and am very proud of you," one admirer commented, while another added, "Luv U my lil pan labyrinth!!!"

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa, Cara Delevingne, and model Lottie Moss are among the other celebrities who have come out as pansexual.

On the other hand, The Owl House, produced by Dana Terrace for Disney Channel, made history by starring 14-year-old Luz Noceda as Disney's first bisexual main character.

