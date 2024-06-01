Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Star Daryl McCormack Joins The Knives Out 3 Cast Alongside Daniel Craig

The third installment of the murder mystery is officially in the works! Daniel Craig is set to reprise the quirky cop Benoit Blanc in the third film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The Irish actor Daryl McCormack from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, is confirmed to join the cast!

Daryl McCormack joins the cast of Knives Out 3

McCormack is best known for his work in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. His credits include the hit series Peaky Blinders, the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, and the 2023 thriller film The Lesson. Reportedly, McCormack will play the prime suspect in Knives Out 3.

Although the plot details are still under wraps, creators claim it to be the “most dangerous case yet,” according to Variety. The first film of the murder mystery franchise was released in 2019 and followed the murder of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.

In the second film, Blanc (Craig) takes on a murder case at an island party hosted by a tech billionaire. Murder mystery fans await the third film's plot details with bated breaths.

The cast of Knives Out 3

Daniel Craig will be back as the charming, quirky, suspender-wearing detective to crack the unsolvable mysteries. Fleabag actor Andrew Scott will be part of the cast alongside Kerry Washington and Glenn Close. Challengers’ breakout star will also be seen in the film alongside “Priscilla’s” Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, and Jeremy Renner. Calling it a star-studded cast will be an understatement!

The film’s first installment was a box-office success. Later, Netflix bought the franchise rights for more than $450 million. Rian Johnson will write, direct, and produce Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Production will start this summer, and the film will be released digitally on Netflix in 2025.