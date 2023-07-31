Good Night World manga to be adapted by Netflix; Release date, cast, plot and more details of anime

Exciting news for anime fans! Netflix has just announced that the popular manga Good Night World by Uru Okabe will be getting an anime adaptation premiering on October 12. The streaming giant released a captivating trailer on Monday, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. Along with the premiere date, Netflix revealed the key visual, main staff, cast, and theme songs, building up the anticipation for this much-anticipated anime.

Good Night World: A heartwarming yet mysterious tale

The anime will revolve around an online game called Planet, where a formidable group of four players, known as The Akabane Family, takes the spotlight. Little do they know, these players are not only a force to be reckoned with, in the virtual world but are also connected in real life. The family dynamic they create in the game serves as a stark contrast to the fractured relationships they experience in reality. The story promises epic monster battles, guild clashes, and an elusive endgame objective known as Black Bird. But the plot takes a major twist as it starts to blur the lines between the online realm and their true family ties.

The anime is in good hands, with Katsuya Kikuchi (known for works like Idol Memories and The Royal Tutor) directing the series at NAZ. Accomplished screenwriter Michiko Yokote, who has worked on iconic titles such as Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, and Rurouni Kenshin, will be handling the series scripts. Rena Okuyama is in charge of character design, promising to bring the characters to life in a captivating way. "It's a heartwarming yet action-packed story that beautifully captures the essence of family, both in the real world and the virtual one," said Rena Okuyama, the talented character designer behind the series.

Good Night World: Star cast, release date and more

With a star-studded cast, this anime promises to bring the characters to life in the most captivating way possible. Daisuke Hirose voices Ichi, also known as Taichirō Arima, while the multi-talented Aoi Yūki lends her voice to the character Pico.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible project that explores the intricacies of family dynamics in such a unique setting," said Aya Endo, who portrays May, or Sayaka Arima. Katsuya Kikuchi, known for his work on The Royal Tutor, takes the director's chair, steering the show towards greatness. And with Michiko Yokote as the series script supervisor, viewers can expect a compelling narrative with every episode.

The electrifying opening theme, ‘Black Crack’, performed by VTuber artist Kuzunoha, sets the stage for the electrifying adventures that await. But the excitement doesn't stop there! VTuber vocal duo Nornis will have fans humming along to the captivating ending theme, ‘salvia.’ As for the animation, Rena Okuyama, Chinami Sekine, and Haruka Sanefuji combine their talents as Chief Animation Directors, ensuring every frame is a visual feast.

Make sure to clear your schedule for October 12 when Good Night World premieres exclusively on Netflix worldwide. The captivating storyline, talented voice cast, and impressive animation are sure to make this an anime worth watching for both gaming enthusiasts and fans of heartwarming family tales.

Good Night World delves into the complexities of modern family life, touching upon themes of isolation, achievement pressure, and strained relationships. It presents a unique perspective, where an online game provides solace and a sense of belonging to characters who are unaware of their true family bonds. The combination of intense battles in the virtual world and heartfelt emotions in the real world is bound to keep audiences hooked from start to finish.

