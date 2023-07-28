Good Omens 2: How to watch new season of fantasy comedy series? Release date, synopsis, trailer, and cast

British fantasy comedy series Good Omens first premiered on May 31, 2019, and was well-received by critics as well as the audience. The television show stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant and premiered its much-awaited second season. Keep reading to know more about the series including the release date, trailer, cast, where to watch it, and other details.

When did Good Omens 2 release and where to watch it?

Season two of Good Omens premiered on July 28, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis of the season reads, "A naked archangel turns up at the door to renegade angel Aziraphale's bookshop, with no memory of who he is or how he got there." While Heaven and Hell desperately attempt to find the runaway, Crowley and Aziraphale attempt to fix a human romance, and things become dangerous for them, in the past and the present.

Good Omens 2 trailer and cast

The trailer for season two of Good Omens was released on June 7, 2023, and has over 2.4 million views on YouTube. It teases a chaotic, fun, and interesting season as Aziraphale and Crowley's lives take them on yet another unique adventure. The series is based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Season two will have six episodes just like the first one.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star as Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and demon on Earth. Other returning actors include Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Derek Jacobi as Metatron, Niam Walsh as Greta Kleinschmidt, Mark Gatiss as Mr. Harmony, Steve Pemberton as Mr. Glozier, Reece Shearsmith as William Shakespeare, Doon Mackichan as Michael, as well as Gloria Obianyo as Uriel. Other cast members include Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, Nina Sosanya as Nina, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Sosanya as Sister Mary Loquacious.

Watch the trailer for season two of Good Omens here:

More about Good Omens 2

Miranda Richardson will play Shax, Shelley Conn will portray Beelzebub, and Liz Carr will be seen as Saraqael. Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, Alex Norton, Ty Tennant, and Peter Davison will also be a part of season two. Despite being promoted as a limited series, Good Omens was renewed in 2021, and a mini-episode called Good Omens: Lockdown was released in 2020. Season two was filmed in Scotland from November 2021 to March 2022. All six episodes of season two are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

