Good Omens Actress Adria Arjona To Star In Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Series, Criminal
Adria Arjona is set to join Richard Jenkins in new Amazon series based on the Criminal graphic novels written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips.
Adria Arjona will appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Criminal.
Arjona is the second confirmed cast member to join Richard Jenkins in the series. It is a multi-threaded, crime-themed story collection inspired by graphic novels of the same name written by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.
Amazon's Criminal series, starring Adria Arjona, is a fantastic crime thriller
The series, based on the ongoing comic series of the same title, is set to be an "interlocking universe of crime stories." According to Variety, Arjona is set to play the role of Greta—a widowed mother to Angie, as well as a top-notch thief whose tongue can cut you deep.
Her husband passed away during a bank robbery gone wrong and she has been unsuccessfully trying to retire ever since from her life as an expert criminal. She looks for that big one last job that will change her life forever away from this murky world of crime she has always been successful in doing. She’s got only one chance left at having a normal life with her daughter and needs to make it count.
"She’s looking for a big score, a lump of money she can use like a gun to shoot her and Angie out of this life and into another one," states the official description.
The first four episodes of the series are going to be directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The show is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios jointly with Legendary Television Services.
View this post on InstagramAdvertisement
What to expect from Adria Arjona's role in the new Amazon series?
Currently, Arjona appears in Richard Linklater’s 2023 film Hit Man, also starring Glen Powell. Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut movie Blink Twice will also feature the Puerto Rican actress. Some movies she was part of are the 2022 reboot Father of the Bride, Morbius, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Ryan Reynolds' Six Underground, and Triple Frontier. As for the television series, she starred in Emerald City (2017) on NBC and appeared in True Detective (2014), Good Omens (2019), Narcos (2015), and many more.
Amazon's Criminal series will be executive produced by Ed Brubaker alongside novelist Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Phillip Barnett and Sean Phillips.