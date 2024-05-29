Good Omens Actress Adria Arjona To Star In Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Series, Criminal

Adria Arjona will appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Criminal.

Arjona is the second confirmed cast member to join Richard Jenkins in the series. It is a multi-threaded, crime-themed story collection inspired by graphic novels of the same name written by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

Amazon's Criminal series, starring Adria Arjona, is a fantastic crime thriller

The series, based on the ongoing comic series of the same title, is set to be an "interlocking universe of crime stories." According to Variety, Arjona is set to play the role of Greta—a widowed mother to Angie, as well as a top-notch thief whose tongue can cut you deep.

Her husband passed away during a bank robbery gone wrong and she has been unsuccessfully trying to retire ever since from her life as an expert criminal. She looks for that big one last job that will change her life forever away from this murky world of crime she has always been successful in doing. She’s got only one chance left at having a normal life with her daughter and needs to make it count.

"She’s looking for a big score, a lump of money she can use like a gun to shoot her and Angie out of this life and into another one," states the official description. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The first four episodes of the series are going to be directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The show is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios jointly with Legendary Television Services.

What to expect from Adria Arjona's role in the new Amazon series?

Currently, Arjona appears in Richard Linklater’s 2023 film Hit Man, also starring Glen Powell. Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut movie Blink Twice will also feature the Puerto Rican actress. Some movies she was part of are the 2022 reboot Father of the Bride, Morbius, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Ryan Reynolds' Six Underground, and Triple Frontier. As for the television series, she starred in Emerald City (2017) on NBC and appeared in True Detective (2014), Good Omens (2019), Narcos (2015), and many more.

Advertisement

Amazon's Criminal series will be executive produced by Ed Brubaker alongside novelist Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Phillip Barnett and Sean Phillips.