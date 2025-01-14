Good Omens Author Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault by Several Women in New Report: Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

More women are coming forward to detail their alleged sexual assault experiences involving author Neil Gaiman. The celebrated fantasy writer is best known for titles like The Sandman, Good Omens, and Coraline.

In a Tuesday, January 13, Vulture report, multiple women spoke on the record about their allegations against the 64-year-old novelist, including Scarlett Pavlovich, who formerly babysat for Gaiman and his ex-wife, Amanda Palmer. Pavlovich claimed that she and Palmer, whom Gaiman married in 2011, had been friends since she was 22.

Palmer reportedly asked Pavlovich to babysit her and Gaiman’s son at Gaiman’s Waiheke Island home in New Zealand while the couple was separated.

Pavlovich told Vulture writer Lila Shapiro that she and Gaiman were alone in the house as they waited for his son to return from a playdate. She alleged that Gaiman suggested she take a bath. Pavlovich claimed that while she was in the bathtub, Gaiman joined her, naked, and assaulted her.

“I said, ‘No,’” Pavlovich detailed. “I said, ‘I’m not confident with my body.’ He said, ‘It’s okay—it’s only me. Just relax. Have a chat.’”

According to Pavlovich, the author demanded that she call him “master” while he addressed her as “good girl.” She further alleged that throughout her time babysitting for the family, Gaiman continued to assault her. She also claimed that Gaiman’s son began referring to her as “slave” and ordered her to call him “master.”

Advertisement

The author was first accused of sexual assault in July 2023 when the British podcast Master released six episodes detailing allegations against Gaiman from five women.

Other women who spoke to Vulture for their cover story include Caroline, Katherine Kendall, Kendra Stout, and others.

Gaiman has denied all allegations since 2023. The author, who has several TV adaptations of his books in progress, stepped back from the production of the third season of Prime Video’s Good Omens adaptation amid the controversy.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman Sexual Abuse Case: When Elon Musk Raised Annie Altman's Concerns Against OpenAI CEO Two Years Ago Saying 'I Find It Strange...'