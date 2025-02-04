Good Omens Author Neil Gaiman And His Wife Accused of Sexual Abuse, Trafficking By Former Nanny; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Neil Gaiman’s troubles look like they have just begun. After the famed author faced accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women earlier this month—about 6 months after the British podcast Master published six episodes about five women with sexual assault allegations against him—Gaiman is being hit with a federal lawsuit under the Trafficking Victim Protection Act. The suit is being brought forth by a former nanny who worked for Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. The nanny, Scarlett Pavlovich, is also accusing Gaiman, 64, of sexual abuse, assault, rape, and coercion, per People.

The Sandman author previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity. His reaction to the lawsuit is awaited. Palmer, for the record, is in the middle of divorce proceedings with Gaiman.

Pavlovich’s lawyers filed the lawsuit naming the estranged pair in Wisconsin, where the author owns a home. They also simultaneously filed suits in Massachusetts and New York federal courts that only named Palmer as a defendant, given the uncertainty of her state of residence. The action against Palmer will continue only in the district of her choosing, the complaint reads, according to the aforementioned outlet.

In her lawsuit, Pavlovich accuses Gaiman of sexual violence on multiple occasions during her employment at the duo’s residence in New Zealand. She met Palmer in Auckland in 2020 when she was 22 years old, according to the lawsuit. They became acquaintances, and Pavlovich claims she would sometimes visit Palmer’s house and help her with chores.

Pavlovich claims she was raped by Gaiman for the first time in February 2022 after she was asked to babysit his and Palmer’s son in Waiheke. The lawsuit goes on to describe other instances of alleged sexual violence in graphic detail that allegedly happened while she was working for the soon-to-be ex-couple.

Although Pavlovich was told she would be compensated, she claims she wasn’t paid until months after her employment ended. Palmer “knowingly recruited Scarlett to come to Waiheke with the intention of obtaining Scarlett’s uncompensated labor,” the complaint alleges. The complaint bills Pavlovich as an “economic hostage to Palmer and Gaiman.”

Pavlovich is seeking damages to be determined at trial. According to the complaint, the damages are “reasonably believed to be in excess of $1,000,000, including, without limitation, damages to physical well-being, emotional and psychological damages, past and future economic losses, past and future physical impairment damages, including but not limited to PTSD, anxiety, and depression, which are physical impairments of the brain, loss of career opportunities, together with punitive damages, plus prejudgment interest, attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs, and disbursements.”

Since allegations against Gaiman emerged earlier this month, his career has taken a toll, with publications declining to publish his work and production studios refusing to adapt any of his previously published for screens.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.