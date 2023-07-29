Good Omens: Where is Michael Sheen and David Tennant starrer fantasy series filmed? Location DETAILS inside

Season two of fantasy comedy series Good Omens premiered its second season on July 28, 2023, ending the long wait of fans who had been waiting for the new installment since 2019 when its first since was released. Starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the series has intrigued viewers with its concept and locations. Here's a list of the show's filming locations.

Good Omens filming locations

South Africa

The stunning Garden of Eden was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, while the desert on the other side of its wall was filmed in the Atlantis Dunes outside the city. Hell scenes were shot in the city using mismatched plastic chairs, strewn litter, and dangling lights to create the atmosphere. Some of the shots of Eden were filmed at Cascade Country Manor, Paarl.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Where was Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer fantasy movie filmed? Location and set DETAILS inside

England

Broadgate Tower in Bishopsgate, London, is one of the many England locations used to film Good Omens. The scenes of the quaint village of Tadfield were filmed at Hambledon near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Painshill Park, Surrey, was another location where scenes were shot. Aziraphale's bookshop, The Dirty Donkey, The Newsagency, and the Give Me Coffee shop were set up in Edinburgh and Glasgow for several filming schedules.

Scotland

The Cask and Barrel is a famous pub on West Preston Street, Newington. It was transformed into The Resurrectionist for the fantasy series. Stockbridge has also made an appearance in the show and Carrington Road was closed when the show was being filmed. Fettes College and Inverleith Park are also some of the locations featured in season two of Good Omens.

Victoria Street is another location where filming took place and Crowley’s beloved car the Bentley was spotted at. The Bo'ness Hippodrome is the oldest cinema in Scotland and the iconic location was also used for filming the series. The location's Hope Street and Hamilton Lane were reportedly closed for two days while the shoot took place. Stirling Castle and Broad Street near the Church of the Holy Rude were also transformed for filming.

More about Good Omens

Good Omens first premiered on May 31, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video, and the second season was released on July 28, 2023. Both seasons have six episodes each and were available to stream at once instead of a weekly release schedule. While Michael Sheen plays Aziraphale, an angel living on earth, David Tennant plays Crowley, a devil living on Earth.

ALSO READ: The Witcher: Where is Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra starrer fantasy series filmed? Location DETAILS inside