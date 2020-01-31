The Good Place: Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil & cast members bid goodbye with bittersweet series finale

Kristen Bell starrer The Good Place came to an end on Friday after a four-season run and left many fans with a bittersweet finale. Check out the emotional posts below.

The month of January has seen some epic shows come to an end. From Arrow to Bojack Horseman, the shows are leaving a major section of fans teary eyed. The latest one to join the lot is NBC's beloved The Good Place. The Kristen Bell starrer came to an end on Friday and left many fans with a bittersweet finale. While we won't give you spoliers just yet, the cast bid goodbye to the show with some memorable pictures and captions.

Leading the pack was Kristen Bell aka Eleanor Shellstrop who navigated various phases of afterlife in Mike Schur’s directorial. The actress took to Instagram ahead of the series finale and shared a photo with her co-star Ted Danson aka Michael. Bell wrote, "It’s not goodbye, just see you later in the dot of the "i". #TheGoodPlace."

Actress Jameela Jamil who played the prim and proper Tahani in The Good Place shared a photo with the entire cast and wrote, "Goodbye and Goodnight forever. #seriesfinale @nbcthegoodplace #teamcockroach." An emotional D'Arcy Carden wrote, "could never explain what these people mean to me. i love them. forever. #goodbyegoodplace #thegoodplace."

Whereas actor Manny Jacinto shared some BTS photos from the sets and wrote, "Forever grateful that our Jeremy Bearimy’s crossed paths. The Series Finale of The Good Place airs tonight. These are only a few of the hundreds of people I’ve grown to know and love throughout this Bearimy. To everyone behind and in front of the screen, and to all the loving fans that watched. Thank you for making this show so forking special."

Ted Danson left his fans teary eyed as he shared a brief clip from his last scene for The Good Place. "I say this to you, my friends, with all the love in my heart... take it sleazy! #TheGoodPlace," Ted captioned the video.

Take a look at all the goodbye posts of the cast members of The Good Place below:

