Goodbye June: Kate Winslet to Take the Director’s Seat For Her Upcoming Netflix Feature; Details Inside
Kate Winslet is set to take the director’s chair for the upcoming Netflix movie, Goodbye June. After years of success as an actress, Winslet is stepping behind the camera for the first time.
Kate Winslet is set to take the director’s chair for the upcoming Netflix feature film Goodbye June. The actress will be making her directorial debut with the movie, which is based on a contemporary family drama. In addition to directing the film, the Titanic star has also come on board to fund the project.
With years of experience in front of the camera, Winslet was not going to miss the chance to act. As a result, she will also play the lead role in the movie, alongside Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren.
Although the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star has never directed a project before, she was highly involved in the filmmaking process during her last film, Lee, which was directed by Ellen Kuras.
As for Goodbye June, the film will be scripted by the actress’s son, Joe Anders. The story explores the bonds and relationships between a group of estranged siblings who are brought together by a tragedy.
Kate Winslet Gets Real About Decades of Body Shaming Since Titanic, Slams Hollywood’s Toxic Beauty Standards
The official synopsis of the movie reads:
Goodbye June is a present-day fictional drama set in England. A touching yet humorous story that follows a fractured group of siblings as they come together under sudden and trying circumstances.
Further details about the Netflix film will be revealed soon.
Meanwhile, Winslet had a remarkable year, as her movie Lee received widespread acclaim at film festivals.
The biographical film, which also starred Andy Samberg, is available to stream on Hulu.
Kate Winslet Cringed When Called ‘Legend' at Golden Globes 2025; Deets HERE