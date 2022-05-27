Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his roles in Field of Dreams as Shoeless Joe Jackson and as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, has passed away at the age of 67 on May 26, 2022. According to confirmation by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died in his sleep while he was away to shoot for a movie.

While his rep Jennifer Craig refused to give out any more details about the death of the actor, reports suggest that he was shooting in the Dominican Republic for the film Dangerous Waters. The actor had recently been gaining more traction despite his decades-long career in the industry with Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move and Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark. He was an actor who largely took on the tough-guy roles in a movie.

However, in a chat with People back in November, the actor did mention how his personality was nothing like his on-screen persona. He shared at the time, "I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff." Liotta went on and revealed that the past year had been a busy one, "It's weird how this business works because I've definitely had a career that's up and down. For some reason, I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been doing this. And I still feel I'm not there yet. I just think there's a lot more."

Liotta's sudden death has shocked many as the actor had recently announced his engagement to Nittolo, his partner, on Christmas of 2020 and the couple were set to marry soon.

Rest in peace, Ray Liotta.