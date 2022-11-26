Google Most Searched Celebs List 2022: Amber Heard tops, Johnny Depp bags the second position

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp , the popular Hollywood stars garnered global attention in 2022 with their ugly legal battle. The ex-couple made headlines after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his Aquaman actress called herself a domestic violence survivor in her post, which was published in Washington Times in 2018. Johnny Depp eventually won the legal battle, but now Amber Heard has beaten him as Google's Most Searched Celebrity of 2022.

As per the latest reports, Amber Heard has emerged as Google's most searched celebrity of 2022 in the US, with an average of 5.6 Million Google searches. The results are published by CelebTattler, which reportedly tracked around 150 celebrities from the Google search trends of 2022. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, bagged the second spot in Google's most searched celebs list, with an average of 5.5 Million searches. The third spot goes to the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who had an average of 4.3 Million searches. She was 96 at the time of passing.

Tom Brady, the famous footballer earned the fourth spot, with 4.06 Million searches. He has been making headlines lately, with his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the ex-couple bagged fifth and sixth positions, with an average search of 3.4 Million and 3.2 Million, respectively. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter who has been making headlines by with the drastic changes he made in the platform, earned the seventh spot with 3.19 Million searches.

CelebTattler about the Google Most Searched List

In a statement given to The New York Post, a spokesperson of CelebTattler said: "This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ behind the scenes drama."

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case, slams the 'nepo baby' label