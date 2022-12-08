Google’s Top Trending Searches 2022: Queen Elizabeth's demise, THIS Stranger Things star made it to list

Like every year 2022 has also been an eventful year and hence some of the entertainment industry's biggest events and scandals made it to the list. From the Oscars slap incident to Queen Elizabeth's demise, several major happenings became the top trending searches on the search engine and the platform has now released all details about the same.

Queen Elizabeth's demise as the monarch passed away aged 96 on September 8 became a was amongst the top trending searches this year. Another highly-searched event was also the verdict in the defamation trial between exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The Oscars slap incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock was also a top search.

Most searched actors

Apart from Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Jada Pinkett Smith who were among top searches when it comes to actor, Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn who became famous for playing Eddie Munson on the show also found himself on the top searches of the platform. Evan Peters, who recently played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story was also named in the list.

Top Searched TV Shows

Zendaya's Euphoria was amongst the top trending searches for TV shows of 2022. House of the Dragon was also popularly searched, followed by Marvel's Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac.

Celebrity relationship searches

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup was a top search trend this year. Also, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's split in June was highly searched. In terms of celebrity duos who were searched together, Will Smith and Chris Rock topped trends followed by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, the pair who announced divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. Shakira and Gerard Piqué's separation was also a top search on the engine.