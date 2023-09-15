'Googly eyed b****': Journalist accuses Tory Lanez of using offensive language while returning to his cell for 10-year sentence

While Megan Thee Stallion released her new track Bongos with Cardi B and also performed at the VMAs, Tory Lanez is at the start of his 10-year sentence in prison. However, a fresh report has surfaced on the lawsuit between the two. Journalist Meghann Cuniff recently took to Twitter, now X, to claim that Tory had gone on to abuse her right as we were headed back to his cell. She also mentioned that she was going to check the transcript about his exact words. Here is everything to know about the matter.

Meghann Cuniff's claim

A glance at Meghann's Twitter is enough to tell that she had been reporting on the Megan-Tory case for a long time. The GQ even went on to write an entire piece on her coverage of the matter. So, on September 15, 2023, during one of the hearings at court, Meghann was reporting on the matter and came out only to tweet that Tory had said offensive words to her. In the tweet, Meghann wrote, "I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me “a googly eyed b****” as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me."

Meghann then concluded her tweet with the phrase, "A fitting end." The Legal affairs journalist has yet to confirm if she has acquired the transcript of the matter or not.

What happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez

In July 2020, an altercation occurred between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and fellow artist Tory Lanez. Megan claimed that Lanez had shot her in the foot following an argument that took place in Lanez's car after leaving a pool party. Initially, Megan did not disclose the details to the police, citing fear of escalation due to the presence of a firearm. However, she later came forward, accusing Lanez of being the shooter.

Lanez was arrested on charges related to carrying a concealed weapon but not for the shooting itself. In October 2020, he was charged with felony assault and gun charges, leading to an ongoing trial. In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to ten years in prison, with Megan Thee Stallion advocating for justice throughout the case.

