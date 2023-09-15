Goosebumps Trailer: High school friends uncover mysteries surrounding Harold Biddle's death; did you catch Travis Scott's soundtrack?

In an exciting reveal, Disney+ has just dropped the official trailer for their upcoming live-action series, Goosebumps, based on R.L. Stine's beloved book series. The trailer, set to Travis Scott's haunting tune Goosebumps, promises a spine-tingling journey for viewers.

The trailer introduces us to a group of five high schoolers who find themselves on a shadowy and twisted quest. Their mission? To uncover the mysterious events surrounding the tragic passing of a teenager named Harold Biddle three decades ago. And that's not all - around the 40-second mark, we catch a glimpse of Justin Long's character being possessed by a ghost, adding an extra layer of suspense to the storyline. Check out the trailer below:

The eerie atmosphere is heightened by the inclusion of Travis Scott's song Goosebumps in the trailer for the upcoming series Goosebumps, which has only intensified the anticipation for the show. Just for your information, Travis Scott's most recent album, Utopia, was released on July 28, 2023. While some have praised the album for its impressive sonics and production, others have criticized it for lacking substance and originality, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Goosebumps release date, cast, and where to watch

Goosebumps is set to premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13th, 2023, creating a perfect spooky atmosphere just in time for Halloween. The 10-part series will kick off with the first five episodes as part of Disney+'s Hallowstream and Hulu's Huluween celebrations, followed by weekly releases of new episodes, as per multiple reports in the section of the media.

Disney Branded Television and Sony TV are the creative minds behind this adaptation, and it boasts an impressive cast, with Justin Long and Rachael Harris taking the lead alongside newcomers Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price.

Goosebumps stands as an iconic pop culture phenomenon with a substantial fan following, and Disney is fully prepared to reintroduce this beloved series to a fresh generation of viewers while simultaneously indulging the nostalgia of longtime enthusiasts.

